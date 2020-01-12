Housewife arrested for child molestation in Kogi

Sunday, January 12, 2020 1:35 pm


Police:

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Police Command has announced the arrest of a woman, Mrs Ketim Idenyi, for cruelty  to a 12-year-old child, Bilikisu Ibrahim.

This was announced Saturday by the command in a statement.

Idenyi, a staff of Chief Magistrate Court Ajaokuta was said to have molested the girl with pestle, cable wire and hot water.

The statement reads in part: “Following a report received on 10/1/2019 at about 0800hrs that one Barikisu Ibrahim aged 12 years has been maltreated by her aunt, one Mrs. Ketim Idenyi. a staff of Chief Magistrate Court AJAOKUTA with mortal pestle, cable wire and also poured hot water on her.

The operatives attached to AJAOKUTA Division swung into action and arrested Mrs. Ketin Idenyi .

She confessed to the crime while investigation continue.

