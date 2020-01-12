Key GNI, ADC, PDP members defect to APC in Ogun

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Ogun gubernatorial candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in the March 2019 governorship election, Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, and some stakeholders of the party including stakeholders from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) across the 20 local government areas of the State have defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In a press statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday, the Publicity Secretary of APC caretaker Committee, Mr Tunde Oladunjoye, said Governor Dapo Abiodun would be receiving the decampees at the palace of Alake, the Paramount ruler of Egbaland on Tuesday 17th of January 2020.

The statement read thus, “The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in line with his policy of inclusiveness is set to receive leading politicians from two other major parties in the state, the Action Democratic Congress (ADC), and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The event slated for next Tuesday at Ake Palace Ground, Abeokuta, Ogun State, would mark the formal declaration of the political big wigs and thousands of their followers from the 20 Local Government Councils of Ogun State into the ruling party.

“Among the top politicians moving into the APC are the former Deputy Governor, Alhaja Salamat Badru, the gubernatorial candidate of the Action Democratic Congress of Nigeria (ADC) in the last governorship election, Prince Gboyega Isiaka, two-term member of House of Reps, Apostle Dave Salako, former Chairman of PDP and former Secretary of PDP in Ogun State, Chief Joju Fadairo and Chief Pegba Otemolu respectively, Chief (MRS.) Iyabode Apampa, former Commissioner for Forestry, Alhaji Ali Ajibode, former Commissioner for Works, Hon. Olayiwola Waliu Taiwo, former Commissioner for Rural Development, Otunba Fatai Sowemimo, Olootu Dipo Sofowora, and many others leaders.

Speaking to Community Manifest, the APC Chairman in Ogun State, Chief Yemi Sanusi, described the decision of the well known politicians from two other major parties in Ogun State as a “welcome development and also a clear indication that Governor Dapo Abiodun is doing well in governance and politics of our dear State”.

The former deputy governor of Ogun State, under the administration of Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Alhaja Salmot Makanjuola Badru disclosed that “the future of the state was in capable hands under the leadership of Gov Abiodun and that members of PDP were ready to work with him to actualise his lofty plans for the state”.

On his own, the gubernatorial candidate of the ADC in the March 2019 Election, Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, expressed confidence in Dapo Abiodun-led Administration: “We are very confident because the morning shows the night from what we have seen in five months. If we have not seen positive signs, we probably would not have graduated our relationship. I have come with the leadership of my political structure all across the state. This is to signify the fact that we are very confident and happy the way government is going about putting the State in a greater scale.”