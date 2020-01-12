Nzeogwu and the coup: Another perspective

Wale Adedayo

Major Patrick Chukwuma Nzeogwu, who carried the first coup in Nigeria in 1966, was selfless. He was ready to die if need be in order to make Nigeria a better place. And, he was in a haste. He saw tomorrow and sought to make his society better.

Unfortunately, he was not matured enough to know that in any revolution, the selfish and myopic often show up among the Comrades. Besides, he was also a Black or White person. And, only experience teaches that issues in the world are not just about being Black or White. There are many Grey areas to be considered.

Above all, Nzeogwu, unlike Fidel Castro of Cuba, relied on his Catholic background, naively believing that God always favours those who want the best for their societies. Instead of asking his ancestors for direction, it was a foreign religious crutch he used, thus the untold disaster that followed the epoch events of 15 January 1966.

Ifa’s involvement from the beginning of the Cuban Revolution was not only confirmed on 8 January 1959, when a white dove landed on Castro’s right shoulder with two others hovering in front as the Leader delivered his speech, the CIA failed in its almost 1,000 attempts to snuff life out of Castro using every resources at the disposal of successive American Governments.

But Nzeogwu remains a first class Nigerian Patriot. He was a class act African. Continue to rest in peace man! We are learning to pick up the pieces and to improve on the process you initiated. We have come to realise that the grey areas are key. We have also turned back to what our fathers were into, trying our best to improve on it better than Castro and his comrades did.

-Wale Adedayo, a political analyst, is the publisher of Uhuru Times