Why I visited former governors, others – Kogi CoS

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku has given reasons why he embarked on visits to former governors and selected stakeholders across party lines in the state, noting that no government can succeed without meeting the yearnings and aspirations of its people.

Asuku stated this at the weekend in NUJ Press Centre Lokoja shortly after he was elected as the state chairman of Ahmadu Bello University, (ABU) Zaria Alumni association.

Asuku urged governments to make people the centre of their activities.

“For us to succeed as a government, we definitely need people and for you to win people to your side you need to initiate peace .

“Every human being need recognition and for us to succeed we have to give recognition to the good people of Kogi state irrespective of their political affiliation, tribe or religion.

“For us to meet the yearnings of the people we need to recognise them . No doubt we are servants to the people who gave us the mandate to serve them and as such it behoves on us to move or meet the people wherever they are in order to know their feelings and deliver good governance to them.

“That was the basis of my visit to the elders of the state irrespective of their political affiliation and they said that they don’t have any reason not to support Governor Bello to succeed.

“Today we are on the same page with them and they are ready to support us to move the state to the next level of development because Kogi state belongs to all of us and it should be a project that concern every body as long as you are an indigene or a stakeholder” he noted

Speaking further, the Chief of Staff , said his mission to meet the leaders of the state before the inauguration of the Governor Yahaya Bello for second term in office was to bring them on board and to reassure them that the government is committed to serve them and the people of the state in general.

“We met former governors and other stakeholders they gave us their words and assurance that they are ready to support us. It is factual that people laid the foundation of governance of the state and for us to succeed we just have to recognised them by going to them and that was what we have done to foster peace in the interest of Kogi state that is above any personal or group interest,” he concluded.