7 Governorship Appeals Adjourned by Nigeria’s Supreme Court

Governorship appeals in seven states of Nigeria were, today, 13 January 2020, adjourned by the Supreme Court till tomorrow, 14 January.

The first to receve the posponment was Kano State, where Kabiru Yusuf, flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), prayed the court to nullify the victory of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The other states are: Sokoto, Bauchi, Adamawa, Imo, Benue and Plateau States.

The reason given by Justice Tank Muhammad, Chief Justice of Nigeria, leading six other justices, was that “one of the justices was indisposed.”