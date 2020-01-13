Kogi Govt sets up committee on new minimum wage

Monday, January 13, 2020 5:38 pm


Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has approved the constitution of a 14-member committee on the negotiation of the mew National Minimum Wage.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja on Monday by Secretary to the State Government, SSG and Chairman of the committee Dr. Mrs. Arike Ayoade.

The committee’s membership is drawn from top political appointees, labour leaders and top civil servants. Some of the members are Mrs Deborah Ogunmola, Alh. Asiwaju Idris, Mr. Yakubu Okala, Alh. Abubakar Ohere and Com. Ayodele Thomas.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo is to serve as Secretary of the Committee.

The statement noted that the composition is part of the Governor’s determination to ensure good working conditions for the workers. The committee is for inauguration on Tuesday in Government House.

