NLC appeals to Bayelsa Govt on December salaries

NLC appeals to Bayelsa Govt on December salaries

Monday, January 13, 2020 12:32 pm


Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State

The Bayelsa Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has urged the State Government to expedite action on the payment of December salaries of some category of workers in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the December salaries of workers in tertiary institutions and Rural Development Areas (RDAs) were yet to be paid.

Mr John Ndiomu, the state’s NLC Chairman said in a statement on Monday in Yenogoa that the affected workers were in dire need of their salaries.

Ndiomu, urged government to fast track efforts towards ensuring that the salaries were paid without further delay.

“We know that the workers involved are anxiously waiting for their salaries.

“Although, government has explained that the delay was not intended, that it was due to unforeseen circumstances,” he said.

On the implementation of the new minimum wage by the state government, the NLC leader commended Gov. Seriake Dickson’s led administration for improving well-being of workers.

Ndiomu pledged that the issue of arrears of the minimum wage would be discussed with the incoming administration.

“The issue of payment of minimum wage arrears was put on hold, since the state is in transit.

“Labour was of the view that the issue of arrears should be discussed with the incoming administration.

“The incoming administration will be in a better position to handle issues relating to arrears arising from the N30, 000 minimum wage,” he stated.

The state’s Commissioner for Finance, Mr Maxwell Ebibai, had explained that the delay in the payment of December salaries was caused by sudden garnishee orders against the state accounts by contractors.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    12 mins ago

    More revenue expected as Buhari signs Finance Bill
    41 mins ago

    Court fixes date for suit seeking to sack Gbajabiamila
    1 hour ago

    Theft: Court orders driver to clean church for 2 weeks, leave Abuja
    2 hours ago

    7 Governorship Appeals Adjourned by Nigeria’s Supreme Court
    5 hours ago

    Shaka Momodu: A columnist as a Hater -in -Chief
    6 hours ago

    In memory of Mrs Abosede Ransome-Kuti
    6 hours ago

    Amotekun and the North’s fears
    13 hours ago

    One nation, many stories!