Barcelona Appoint Quique Setién as New Head Coach

By Nehru Odeh

FC Barcelona has confirmed the appointment of Quique Setién as new head coach. Setién, former manager of Real Betis, takes over from Ernesto Valverde, following the club’s poor performance at the Spanish Super Cup, where they were edged out by Athletico Madrid.

Fifty-five- year -old Valverde was also sacked due to the bad results the club had in their last game against La Liga last-placed Espanyol as they were held to a 2-2 draw, after losing the lead. Barca also went down to a 3-2 defeat against Athletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup after they went ahead with two goals

In a statement, the Spanish Club announced the appointment of 61 year old Setién as a new coach to replace Valverde. The former Real Betis manager signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Barca as his contract will last until 30 June 2022.

Setién, one of the most experienced coaches in Spanish Football, is coming to Barca with a wealth of experience both as a player and a coach.