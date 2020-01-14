Barcelona Appoint Quique Setién as New Head Coach

Barcelona Appoint Quique Setién as New Head Coach

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 11:23 am


Quique Setién

By Nehru Odeh

 FC Barcelona has confirmed the appointment of Quique Setién as new head coach.   Setién, former manager of Real Betis, takes over from Ernesto Valverde, following the club’s poor performance at the Spanish Super Cup, where they were edged out by Athletico Madrid.

Fifty-five- year -old Valverde was also sacked due to the bad results the club had in their last game against La Liga last-placed Espanyol as they were held to a 2-2 draw, after losing the lead. Barca also went down to a 3-2 defeat against Athletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup after they went ahead with two goals

In a statement, the Spanish Club announced the appointment of 61 year old Setién as a new coach to replace Valverde. The former Real Betis manager signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Barca as his contract will last until 30 June 2022.

Setién, one of the most experienced coaches in Spanish Football, is coming to Barca with a wealth of experience both as a player and a coach.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    31 mins ago

    Why Buhari is Developing Game-changing Infrastructure-y Osinbajo
    36 mins ago

    Looking to Africa’s Future: The Promise of Transnational Ties
    4 hours ago

    NOSDRA: Pipeline vandalism increased in Rivers in 2019
    4 hours ago

    NECA lauds Finance Act, urges compliance
    4 hours ago

    Police intercepts 3 persons with firearms in Zamfara
    5 hours ago

    Principal admits sexual relationship with twin pupils
    5 hours ago

    Ipokia kingship tussle: Top Ogun Oba, Perm, Sec., Director risk prison
    12 hours ago

    Never Again