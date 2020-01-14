Commotion as Kai officials storm court area in Lagos

Akin Kuponiyi

Hell was virtually let loose on Tuesday as the sanitation officials of Lagos State Government, popularly known as Kick Against Indiscipline, KAI officials, accompanied by security operatives stormed the environs of Federal High Court, Kkoyi Lagos resulting in commotion still going on as at the time of filing in this story.

In the invasion which seemed like an enactment of a western commando movie, the Kai officials towed vehicles parked along Oyinkan Abayomi road and in front of the court.

The cars mostly belong to lawyers. In addition, the environmental sanitation officials were also seen arresting people indiscriminately while the armed Policemen were threatened shoot anybody trying to put up resistance to their actions.