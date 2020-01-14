Delta to build N5bn film village

The Delta House of Assembly on Tuesday approved the request by Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa to construct a N5 billion film village and leisure park in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the film village and leisure park will be built at Ugbolu, in Oshimili North Local Government area at the cost of N5 billion.

The assembly, which resumed plenary on Tuesday, has been on a four-week break.

The request of the governor was contained in a letter read during plenary by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, in Asaba.

Okowa said that the project, when completed, would not only boost the revenue base of the state,

but would also create jobs for youths of the state.

He said the state government would provide 30 per cent of the funding of the project, while

investors would provide 70 per cent.

The Majority Leader of the Assembly, Mr. Tim Owhefere, moved the motion for the House to receive and adopt the letter.

The motion was seconded by the member representing Udu Constituency, Chief Peter Uvieijitobor.

The request was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers when it put to voice vote by the Speaker.