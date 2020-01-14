Just in: S/Court sacks Ihedioha, declares Uzondinma winner of Imo guber poll

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 6:34 pm
Senator Hope Uzodinma.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday sacked Emeka Ihedoha as the governor of Imo State.
The court declared the candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC the winner of the governorship election.
Details later
