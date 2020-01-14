NOSDRA: Pipeline vandalism increased in Rivers in 2019

…Calls urgent Public enlightenment on dangers Pipeline vandalism.

Nigeria’s National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA, said it recorded 219 cases of pipeline vandalism in Rivers state in 2019 with the consequent devastation on the environment.

The Zonal Director of NOSDRA, South South, Cyrus Nkangwung, told journalists that the annual reports by the Agency indicates that activities of pipeline vandals increased in Rivers State in 2019 compared to 2018.

He noted that the volume of crude oil spilled, mostly as a result of sabotage by vandals is a scary and a waste of revenue and environmental degradation.

He said there is a need for vigorous public enlightenment against the illicit act so as to reduce the incidents to barest minimum and avoid environmental hazards.

Prominent among communities that suffered incidents of vandalism in Rivers are: Konkon community in Oyigbo local government area, Ubeta Community in Ahoada-West, Communities in Abua-Odual local government among others.

In the case of Konkon community, over 50 persons scooping refined petroleum products from a vandalised pipeline were roasted beyond recognition with devastating ecological damage.