Police arrest suspected killers of Lagos lady, Moradeun Balogun

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 5:05 pm


Moradeun Balogun

An Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos ordered that five men, who allegedly stabbed Ms Moradeun Balogun on her way from work at NCIE bus stop, Gbagada, be remanded in in a correctional facility.

The police charged David Obi, 24; Ugochukwu Udochukwu, 20; Chidiebere Nnanna, 35; Samuel Nnanna, 32; Faruk Usman, 20 with three counts of  conspiracy, robbery and murder.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Komolafe, who did not take the plea of the suspects, ordered that they should be kept in the Nigerian Correctional Service in Ikoyi, pending advice from the state Director of Public Prosecutions.

Komolafe adjourned the case until Jan. 16.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Kehinde Omisakin, alleged that the defendants committed the offence on Dec. 2, about 7 p.m., at Gbagada Bus stop.

He alleged that the defendants stabbed the deceased, Balogun, on her neck with a knife and stole her laptop and other valuables.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 223, while conspiracy to wit murder and robbery contravenes 299, robbery contravenes 297 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

