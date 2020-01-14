Tanker explosion: Welder burnt to death, 3 sustain burns in Awka

Tanker explosion: Welder burnt to death, 3 sustain burns in Awka

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 7:04 pm


File Photo: a tanker fire in Lagos

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Tuesday confirmed the death of one person, while three others sustained various degrees of burns in a petrol tanker explosion at a welder’s workshop in Amawbia area of Awka in Anambra.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka said that the explosion was caused by welding repairs being carried out on the tanker.

“An explosion occurred at a welders’ workshop around Amawbia Bridge in Awka at about 3.00p.m from a tanker loaded with petrol.

“The explosion occurred when a welder (names witheld) in the workshop was carrying welding repairs on the tanker loaded with fuel.

“The welder was confirmed dead, while three people who were around the scene of explosion sustained various degrees of burns and have been taken to the hospital.

“The remains of the deseased had been deposited at the mortuary,” he said.

Kumapayi said that the state fire service had, however, succeeded in putting off the fire from the explosion

