We’ll use PPP to solve infrastructure challenges – Sanwo-Olu

…Says LASIMRA Will Fast Track Businesses Accomplishment

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that his administration will employ the Public Private Partnerships, (PPP) model to tackle infrastructure challenges in the state.

Sanwo-olu made this known at a Stakeholders’ Engagement of the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA), with the theme: Private Partnership on Infrastructure Maintenance Regulation; Aligning with Global Best Practices, held at the Agip Recital Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan, on Tuesday.

The Governor assured participants at the meeting that the agency will ensure that businesses across the state thrive and bring about a change in the society adding that technology will be used as an enabler.

He said: “What we are doing is to ensure that we bring about a PPP model and begin to solve our entire infrastructure challenges. It is also in that same vein that we will be using a PPP model to also fast track our technology.

“We believe that technology can be a major lead for us and you are in that critical sector where we can use technology as an enabler. For technology to live and survive, it has to have a strong backbone which is also in infrastructure.

“And I want to believe that part of the things that will be coming out from this stakeholders’ engagement is a conversation where all of you won’t see LASIMRA as a big stick trying to make your businesses difficult but as a body trying to be a fast track enabler for businesses to thrive and to do well. It is only when we remove all of the red tapes of ease of doing businesses that all you businessmen can thrive, can do well and create wealth that can bring about job creation, employment of our teeming youths and grow our economy.”

He urged them to embrace the policies of the government and consider it as policies meant to make life better for Lagosians while also assuring that his administration will deliver on all the promises made on assumption of office.

The Governor established his trust for the crop of people leading the agency.

He stated that they will be monitored to make sure they continue in their professionalism to meet the yearnings of the industry, adding that the agency is a critical input to his administration’s deliverables.