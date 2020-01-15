Achuba: Court dismisses Clark’s application for joinder

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The motion seeking to join Clark of the Kogi State House of Assembly, as interested party in the case brought before a Lokoja High Court by Elder Simon Achuba’s, former Kogi State Deputy Governor, has been dismissed.

Achuba had dragged the Kogi State House of Assembly and 29 others to court for what he termed as his wrongful removal and demanding for reinstatement.

Delivering ruling on the matter Tuesday, Justice Richard Olorunfemi, said the Clark has not shown sufficient proof in materials or what so ever to warrant his being joined in the matter.

Justice Olorunfemi described the attempt to join the Clark on the matter as a calculated attempt to serve as a clog in the wheel of progress in the early determination of the matter.

The judge ruled that the issues between Elder Simon Achuba and the KSHA and the defendants joined in the matter can be effectively determined without necessarily joining the Clark.

Consequently, the Judge dismissed the application to be joined by the Clark as lacking in Merit and failed woefully in its entirety.