Amotekun: Fayemi Explodes!

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has come out to explain the logic behind the setting up of Amotekun, the security outfit in South West, which Abubakar Malami, Attorney General of the Federation dismissed as illegal. Fayemi said the issue now should not be about whether Federal Government or governors can misuse Police or any security outfit. Power, unrestrained, according to him, is always misused. “That initiatives are springing up points to the fact that citizens are not happy with the security situation in the land.”

He said this on Daily Trust TV. He argued further:

“Does the Federal government not misuse Police in 2014? I was a sitting Governor, I had immunity; I was assaulted. Go into history books. What we should be talking about is how to make sure the security institution is accountable within the frameworks of democratic control.

“It is not about whether Federal Government or governors can misuse Police or any security outfit. Power, unrestrained is always misused. That different initiatives are springing up points to the fact that citizens are not happy with the security situation in the land.

“Governors have a duty and responsibility that are spelt out in the constitution: The security and welfare of the citizens should be their number one priority. So, if people in my own are of jurisdiction are saying ‘we don’t know what you are doing’, should something not be done? We are funding Police, we are buying vehicles, we are buying security gadgets, we are paying allowances, yet we don’t get enough security.

“There is nothing unique about what we are doing. I am glad that Governor Lalong said “we haven’t seen the details of what you are doing but we are working on a similar arrangement in our own area…”

Watch the interview on Daily Trust TV