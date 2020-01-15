Imo: Uzodinma receives Certificate of Return

For supporters of Senator Hope Uzodinma, the anxiety over when he will be sworn in to assume the position of governorship of Imo State is over as directed by the Supreme Court is over.

Indeed, Uzodinma will be sworn in the next few hours as the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate has received his Certificate of Return from the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) as the governor-elect of Imo State.

He received the certificate on Wednesday afternoon, barely 24 hours after the Supreme Court nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of the state.