Imo: Why Uzodinma is yet to be sworn- in as governor

Imo: Why Uzodinma is yet to be sworn- in as governor

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 3:10 pm


Uzodinma

The swearing in of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the new governor of Imo State following Tuesday’s judgment of Supreme Court is being delayed because Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC  has not received the court order.

Without the Certificate of Return, Uzodinma cannot be sworn in as the governor as directed by the apex court.

INEC confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that it cannot issue a Certificate of Return to  Sen. Uzodinma until it is served with the order of the Supreme Court to that effect.

“Please be informed that the Commission is yet to be served with the enrolled order of the Supreme Court judgement, therefore, we cannot issue the Certificate of Return to the APC candidate yet. However, once the Commission receives the enrolled order, the CoR will be issued”, INEC stated.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    8 mins ago

    Imo: Uzodinma receives Certificate of Return
    29 mins ago

    Ogudu accident claims one, 12 injured — LASEMA
    42 mins ago

    We must end terror of Boko Haram, affiliates – Wike
    57 mins ago

    No going back on Amotekun – Soyinka
    2 hours ago

    S/Court judgment reflects poverty of Nigeria’s electoral process- Oyebode
    3 hours ago

    Imo and Supreme Court Verdict: Two Arguments
    3 hours ago

    Cleric, 2 aides docked over alleged N36m ”spiritual scam”
    3 hours ago

    Uzodinma’s victory, new year gift for APC, Buhari– Oyetola