Imo: Why Uzodinma is yet to be sworn- in as governor

The swearing in of Senator Hope Uzodinma as the new governor of Imo State following Tuesday’s judgment of Supreme Court is being delayed because Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has not received the court order.

Without the Certificate of Return, Uzodinma cannot be sworn in as the governor as directed by the apex court.

INEC confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that it cannot issue a Certificate of Return to Sen. Uzodinma until it is served with the order of the Supreme Court to that effect.

The Chief Press Secretary to INEC’s Chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, however, said the Commission will issue the certificate immediately it received the enrolled order.

“Please be informed that the Commission is yet to be served with the enrolled order of the Supreme Court judgement, therefore, we cannot issue the Certificate of Return to the APC candidate yet. However, once the Commission receives the enrolled order, the CoR will be issued”, INEC stated.