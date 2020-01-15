Just in: Security operatives rescue 5 hostages from ISWAP in Nigeria

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 10:59 pm


DSS Operatives

 

Five workers working for international nongovernmental organisations providing humanitarian services in terrorist ravaged North East Nigeria abducted on December 22, 2019 along Monguno-Maiduguri Road in Borno State have been rescued from their abductors.

PRNigeria, a news platform reported on Wednesday evening that the abducted workers were rescued by operatives of Department of State Services and other unnamed ‘critical Stakeholders’ from the captivity of the notorious terrorists in North-Eastern Nigeria on Wednesday’s evening.

The aid workers who were abducted by the Islamic State West Africa Province, popularly known as ISWAP terrorists and the organisations they were working for are: Jennifer Samuel UKUMBONG (Alliance for International Medical Action, (ALIMA); Asabe Cletus MUSA, Alliance for International Medical Action (ALIMA); Adamu Auwal OZESHI; Arthur Ibojekwe CHIMA ( Solidarity International) and George Danbaba MICHEAL (International Organisation for Migration, IOM).

According to PRNIGERIA, the spokesperson of DSS, Dr. Peter Afunaya confirmed the development and added that they aid workers are in good health and are being debriefed as appropriate.

