Man feeding 3-year old daughter with faeces, granted bail

Man feeding 3-year old daughter with faeces, granted bail

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 5:28 am


Abusive Father, Francis Silas, caught on camera forcefully feeding his about 5 years old in her excrement

 

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

A 30-year old man, Francis Silas, who was caught on video that went viral where he was forcefully feeding his 3 -year old daughter, Happiness, with her faeces has been granted bail by a Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt.

Chief Magistrate John Enyindah granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 and surety who must be resident in Port Harcourt. 

The Chief Magistrate ruled that the surety must deposit his recent Nigerian Passport with that of the accused person with affidavit to the Court.

He adjourned the matter to 3rd February for hearing.

The suspect was arrested by Police Rivers State on 30 December 2019 after the video showing him forcing his daughter to feed from her faeces went viral.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Nigeria open to more foreign investments
    3 hours ago

    54 years after: British secret files on Nigeria’s 1st coup
    7 hours ago

    Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth congratulates Uzodinma on S/Court victory
    7 hours ago

    Imo: Buhari speaks on Supreme Court judgment
    9 hours ago

    Why S/Court declared Uzodinma winner of Imo guber election
    9 hours ago

    We’ll use PPP to solve infrastructure challenges – Sanwo-Olu
    9 hours ago

    Ihedioha: Angry PDP slams Supreme Court
    10 hours ago

    Imo: Security operatives takes over Govt House