Man feeding 3-year old daughter with faeces, granted bail

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

A 30-year old man, Francis Silas, who was caught on video that went viral where he was forcefully feeding his 3 -year old daughter, Happiness, with her faeces has been granted bail by a Magistrate Court in Port Harcourt.

Chief Magistrate John Enyindah granted him bail in the sum of N100,000 and surety who must be resident in Port Harcourt.

The Chief Magistrate ruled that the surety must deposit his recent Nigerian Passport with that of the accused person with affidavit to the Court.

He adjourned the matter to 3rd February for hearing.

The suspect was arrested by Police Rivers State on 30 December 2019 after the video showing him forcing his daughter to feed from her faeces went viral.