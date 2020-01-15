No going back on Amotekun- Soyinka

By Nehru Odeh

Professor Wole Soyinka, the Nobel laureate, has added his own words to the acrimonious debates going on about Amoteku which South West Governors launched on 9 January amd which was waved off as illegal by Abubakar Malami, Attorney General of the Federation. Soyinka declared that there is no going back on Amotekun. In other words, according to him, “Amotekun has come to stay.”

Soyinka said this at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, on 15 January at Freedom Park, Lagos.

“Our responsibility as a citizen is to take actions against events, phenomenon which militate against our existence, security, productivity and dignity as human beings,” he said.

“This has been a result of collective consciousness by people of this region. These governors met and they came up with this solution, Amotekun. Now, some people who have been sleeping all this time, taking belated actions in many directions, who watched the citizens of this nation decimated, villages wiped out, farmers chased off their land. They are now coming out to tell us that this initiative is illegal, unconstitutional. I think they should go back to sleep.

“I prefer to believe that the government itself has not spoken. I refuse to believe that any serious government will raise any objection to this kind of initiative. Amotekun has come to stay.

“Amotekun is only a part of the story. It should not be the only solution to insecurity. We should move from Amotekun to Awosikun. In other words, we should start thinking in terms of how to feed our own people.”

“It is my personal new year present. I make no bones. I have always believed in community policing. My preference is always for all kinds of community policing as much as possible,” Soyinka maintained.

The literary icon then went down memory lane and narrated how he met the late National Security Adviser, Owoeye Azazi on May 26, 2012 and alerted him about how expansive Boko Hatam had become and how it had infiltrated various parts of the country in several guises, one of which were the Fulani Heardsmen.

Soyinka also said he had always been a proponent of community policing and had been part of the decision making processes to make sure Amotekun became a reality. He spoke about how, when he was sick and tired of teaching at the the then University of Ife( now ObafemiAwolowo University Ile-Ife) he sat down and sent a proposal to the Oyo Sate government and that was how the current Federal Road Safety Commission was birthed.

Soyinka later said though Amotekun was necrssary, it was’nt enough addidng that the governors in the South West must also think about how to take care of the welfare of the people.

“Now that we have Awotekun, we must have Awosikun, which is about taking care of the people. Amotekun and Awosikun should be complimentary. We must start to think of how to feed our people,”he averred.