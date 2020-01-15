No going back on Amotekun – Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Professor Soyinka has expressed shock over the declaration of Amotekun security outfit as illegal by Mr. Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the federation

Malami had condemned the security outfit initiated by Governors of the Southwest states as he claimed that matters of security are solely in the domain of the federal government.

But at a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday, Soyinka said there is no going back on the initiative which he described as part of the citizens’ responsibilities “to take actions against events, phenomenon which militate against our existence, security, productivity and dignity as human beings.”

“This has been a result of collective consciousness by people of this region. These governors met and they came up with this solution, Amotekun. Now, some people who have been sleeping all this time, taking belated actions in many directions, who watched the citizens of this nation decimated, villages wiped out, farmers chased off their land. They are now coming out to tell us that this initiative is illegal, unconstitutional. I think they should go back to sleep.

“I prefer to believe that the government itself has not spoken. I refuse to believe that any serious government will raise any objection to this kind of initiative. Amotekun has come to stay.

“Amotekun is only a part of the story. It should not be the only solution to insecurity.”

The scholar had earlier described the scheme as an unexpected New Year present.