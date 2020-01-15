Ogudu accident claims one, 12 injured — LASEMA

Ogudu accident claims one, 12 injured — LASEMA

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 4:23 pm


LASEMA Response Team rescuing victims from the accident at Ogudu under bridge

One person died  and 12 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in an auto accident involving a commercial Volkswagen bus, popularly called Fanagon, at Ogudu area in Lagos.
Dr Femi Oke-Osayintolu, the  Director-General (D-G) of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency ( LASEMA), confirmed this in a statement he issued on Wednesday.
Oke-Osanyintolu said  that the bus, with registration number GGE 845XQ , was fully loaded with passengers and was involved in a lone accident at  Ogudu under  bridge.
He said  that the response team  from LASEMA who went to  the scene of the accident rescued 12 victims and evacuated the lone fatality.
” Investigations conducted by the team revealed that the bus lost control while on speed and, as a result, rammed into the culvert at the spot, leading to the death one  person  and others sustained various injuries.

 

LASEMA Response Team rescuing victims from the accident at Ogudu under bridge

“Three of the injured male  adults were taken to Gbagada General Hospital, another three male adults were taken to the General Hospital, Lagos Island.
” Another set of three injured male adults were taken to the Trauma Centre, while others were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.
The LASEMA boss restated his appeal to  drivers to always drive with caution.
He also advised them to always obey traffic laws and regulations in order to reduce road accidents to the barest minimum in Year 2020 and beyond.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    7 mins ago

    Imo: Uzodinma receives Certificate of Return
    40 mins ago

    We must end terror of Boko Haram, affiliates – Wike
    56 mins ago

    No going back on Amotekun – Soyinka
    2 hours ago

    Imo: Why Uzodinma is yet to be sworn- in as governor
    2 hours ago

    S/Court judgment reflects poverty of Nigeria’s electoral process- Oyebode
    3 hours ago

    Imo and Supreme Court Verdict: Two Arguments
    3 hours ago

    Cleric, 2 aides docked over alleged N36m ”spiritual scam”
    3 hours ago

    Uzodinma’s victory, new year gift for APC, Buhari– Oyetola