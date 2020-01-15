Oil theft: Navy hands over vessel, 9 suspects to EFCC

Oil theft: Navy hands over vessel, 9 suspects to EFCC

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 10:00 am


Captain AV Kujoh and Richard Ogberagha during the handover

The Nigerian Navy Ship Delta (NNS Delta), on Monday, January 13, 2020  handed over a motor vessel, MV Salvation  and its nine crew members to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office, whom she arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal oil bunkering.

The suspects are: Tamuno Abereniboye, John Gwuene, Simon President, Nice Bien, Daniel Aghovwieokpo, Prince Ogun, Jabu Kimidengiyefa, Daniel People, Olawale Bello.

The nine suspects

Captain AV Kujoh, who represented NNS Delta at the handing over of the suspects in Warri stated that the vessel and its crew members were arrested by Nigerian Navy Ship Zaria (NNS Zaria) around Escravos for transshipment of about 50,000 litres of suspected illegally refined automative gas oil, (AGO).

MV Salvation

Receiving the vessel and the suspects on behalf of the EFCC, Richard  Ogberagha, said the Commission would carry out further investigations and ensure that those found culpable were brought to book.

