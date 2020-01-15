UNIPORT drags ‘troublesome’ Professor to court over alleged stealing

Wednesday, January 15, 2020 8:20 am


Professor Andrew Efemini, taken to court by the management of UNIPORT for allegedly stealing N6,000 worth of chippings

 
… Professor, Bricklayer plead not guilty, case adjourned
Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The management of the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT,has dragged one one of the lecturers of the institution, Professor Andrew Efemini and a bricklayer, Richard Wogu, to a Magistrate  Court in the oil city for allegedly stealing three buckets of chippings and three slabs valued at N6,000.

In the charge sheet, UNIPORT alleged that Prof. Efemini and the bricklayer conspired to steal the chippings.
The two accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail to the tune of N100,000 by Chief Magistrate Isreal Agbeso.
He adjourned the case to June 11,18, 29, 31 and July 9, 21 and 30th of July, 2020 for continuation of trial.
Efemini,  a professor of Philosophy was suspended for three months by the institution in 2018 for allegedly inciting students’ to protest against the schools “No Fees, No Exam” policy.
The Professor, who said he is a diabetic patient has alleged then that the suspension which was supposed to be for three months was extended to five months by the authorities of the institution, thus putting his life in danger.
He had consequently appealed to the public, including students for financial help to procure drugs necessary to take care of his health on a post on his social media page.
The Professor claimed that he has contemplated suicide severally because of his plight.
The past partly reads, “Having survived five months as against the statutory three months of suspension, I am left with no option but to inform the public that I now need financial support to continue to survive.
“I have informed the university in writing that as a diabetic and hypertensive patient, my life is threatened by the cut of my salary as a result of my suspension from duty due to allegations over students related agitations over fee policies of the university of Port Harcourt.
“I have contemplated suicide severally with a suicide message for the Nigerian people on how a Professor or anybody at that should not be treated. I hope the University of Port Harcourt will take note of this paragraph.
“I see people who are supposed to be my friends pass me everyday unconcerned about how I survive. May be that is human nature.
“Not even the Union ASUU has shown concern about my life threatening conditions. The Union where I was branch chairman for five years. Strange things happen.
“Please, concerned Nigerians should come to my aid. I need at least N50,000 each month to buy my insulin alone. I also buy other drugs. I have a family to also run.
