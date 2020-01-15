UNIPORT drags ‘troublesome’ Professor to court over alleged stealing

The Professor, who said he is a diabetic patient has alleged then that the suspension which was supposed to be for three months was extended to five months by the authorities of the institution, thus putting his life in danger.
The past partly reads, “Having survived five months as against the statutory three months of suspension, I am left with no option but to inform the public that I now need financial support to continue to survive.
“I have informed the university in writing that as a diabetic and hypertensive patient, my life is threatened by the cut of my salary as a result of my suspension from duty due to allegations over students related agitations over fee policies of the university of Port Harcourt.
“I have contemplated suicide severally with a suicide message for the Nigerian people on how a Professor or anybody at that should not be treated. I hope the University of Port Harcourt will take note of this paragraph.
“I see people who are supposed to be my friends pass me everyday unconcerned about how I survive. May be that is human nature.
“Not even the Union ASUU has shown concern about my life threatening conditions. The Union where I was branch chairman for five years. Strange things happen.
“Please, concerned Nigerians should come to my aid. I need at least N50,000 each month to buy my insulin alone. I also buy other drugs. I have a family to also run.
