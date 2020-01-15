UNIPORT drags ‘troublesome’ Professor to court over alleged stealing

In the charge sheet, UNIPORT alleged that Prof. Efemini and the bricklayer conspired to steal the chippings.

The two accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail to the tune of N100,000 by Chief Magistrate Isreal Agbeso.

He adjourned the case to June 11,18, 29, 31 and July 9, 21 and 30th of July, 2020 for continuation of trial.

Efemini, a professor of Philosophy was suspended for three months by the institution in 2018 for allegedly inciting students’ to protest against the schools “No Fees, No Exam” policy.