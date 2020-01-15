Uzodinma’s victory, new year gift for APC, Buhari– Oyetola

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun has described the victory of Sen. Hope Uzodinma at the Supreme Court as a new year gift for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Wednesday in Osogbo, said that the judgment had put to rest the tussle over who truly won the Imo governorship election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Supreme Court on Tuesday nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of Imo.

A seven-man panel of the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, unanimously declared Uzodinma of the APC as winner of the March 9, 2019 governorship election and the validly elected governor of the state .

Oyetola said the victory had also put to rest the long-held sentiment that the APC was a party that had no foothold in the South East Zone.

He also said that all lovers of democracy must salute the resilience of the apex court in deepening the country’s democracy through sound and lucid judgments.

“On behalf of the people and government of the State of Osun, I congratulate you (Hope Uzodinma) on your victory at the Supreme Court.

“It is my hope that this well deserved New Year Gift will further improve the spread and acceptability of our great party in the South East region.

“I congratulate Mr President, the leadership and all members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) on this well deserved victory,” Oyetola said.