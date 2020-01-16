Amotekun: Afenifere sends message to Miyetti Allah, Igbo, others

Yoruba social political group, Afenifere, on Thursday counseled Miyetti Allah, the umbrella body of Fulani cattle rears and other groups not be bothered about the newly established security outfit designed to secure the Southwest part of the country codenamed Amotekun.

Speaking at the second installation anniversary of the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams, in Lagos on Thursday, Afenifere’s Publicity Secretary, Yinka Odumakin, dismissed insinuations that Amotekun was designed to drive herdsmen out of Southwest.

According to him, the new security outfit will protect everyone resident in the Southwest, except those involved in criminality.

“We are aware that Miyetti Allah are jittery and have been saying operation Amotekun will chase them out of Southwest. But we dare say they have nothing to fear because Amotekun is to protect the Yoruba, Igbo, Miyetti Allah and other tribes as long as they live and conduct their businesses in the Southwest peacefully.

“However, if their (Miyetti Allah) intention is evil, let us tell them that will no longer be tolerated.”

He justified the establishment of Amotekun, noting that the Yoruba nation today is under siege, therefore Amotekun is here to stay.

“Let those who are trying our patience remember that they once tried it in 1996.

“Let them remember the role Odua Peoples Congress (OPC), played during the time, and they are ready to do more this time.”

He said the Federal Government must also proscribe Hisbah, Civilian JTF and other ethnic security groups nationwide to justify its intention to stop Amotekun.