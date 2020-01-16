APC crisis: Please, help us, party leaders beg 81- year- old Akande

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to Chief Bisi Akande, its first interim National Chairman to assist in restoring lasting peace and reconciliation across party ranks.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in Abuja on Thursday, the ruling party made the appeal at Akande’s 81st birthday celebration.

According to Issa-Onilu, the APC tasked Akande and other members of the party’s recently constituted National Reconciliation Committee to meet with aggrieved party leaders and bring lasting peace and reconciliation across party ranks.

“We count on Baba Akande to bring to bear his experience and goodwill in achieving the committee’s mandate,” he said.

The party’s spokesman said: “Today, we celebrate an astute administrator, father figure, voice of reason, a grassroot politician, and an exemplary elder statesman.

“Our great party recognises the efforts of Baba Akande alongside other founding fathers in the formation of the APC, our Change Agenda and in entrenching progressive politics in the country.

“The APC family worldwide prays that the Almighty God grants Baba Akande good health, long life and wisdom as he continues to contribute to the growth of APC and our great country,” he said. (NAN)