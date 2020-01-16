Internet fraudster jailed, forfeits N29.2m to FG

Justice Mojisola Dada of an Ikeja Special Offences Court on Thursday sentenced a man, Chibundu Anuebunwa, to one year imprisonment for an internet fraud.

Dada, however, gave him an option of N1.5 million fine for committing fraud.

“The defendant did not waste the time of the court and being a first time offender, he is hereby sentenced to one year imprisonment or an option of fine of N1.5 million.

“The defendant must forfeit the sum of N29.2 million found in his procession to the Federal Government of Nigeria,’’ the judge said.

The N29.2 million was found in his possession during investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was convicted and sentenced on two counts of conspiracy to steal and retaining stolen property.

Mr I. A Mohammed, Prosecuting Counsel, told the court that the anti-graft agency received a petition from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the U.S dated July 10, 2019.

“The petition stated that the convict and his brother, Princewill Anuebunwa, who is at large, were involved in Business Email Compromise fraud, romance scams, mystery shopper fraud and tax fraud.

“The offences contravene Sections 328(1) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015,” Mohammed said.

Earlier during proceedings, the Defence Counsel, Mr A. A. Adetunji, in his allocutus (plea for mercy), told the court to temper justice with mercy while sentencing Anuebunwa.

“My lord, the convict before you today was never arrested by the EFCC.

“He went to their office on his own accord, he is a family man, remorseful and has learnt from his mistake,” Adetunji pleaded.