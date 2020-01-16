My husband hits, sent me out naked – Housewife

My husband hits, sent me out naked – Housewife

Thursday, January 16, 2020 2:24 pm


A public servant, Mrs Ruth Anthony, on Thursday prayed a Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuja to grant her divorce from her estranged husband, Peter, on grounds that he hits her and sent her out of the house naked.
The petitioner, who resides in Lugbe, Abuja, told the court: ”My husband constantly beats me.
”I have had enough. He came home one day when I was in the shower. I did not not hear his knocking. He broke down the front door  and entered the bathroom.
”He beat me up and pulled me out of the tub and pushed me outside naked,” she alleged.
The petitioner  told the court that she has had two miscarriages due to ill treatment and constant beating from her husband.
In his defence, the respondent told the court he still loves his wife.
“I don’t have anything to say.  I leave everything to God, because I still love her as wife,” Peter said.
The presiding judge, Shittu Mohammed, advised the couple to settle their differences  out of court.
Mohammed urged them to live in peace and adjourned the matter until Jan. 17, for continuation of hearing.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    24 mins ago

    Edo APC crisis: Oshiomhole loyalists support Reconciliation Committee
    1 hour ago

    Woman Drags DSS, Lebannese Businessman to Court
    1 hour ago

    On Amotekun, Attorney General Dead Wrong- Afe Babalola
    2 hours ago

    Use ‘Ecobricks’ to end plastic pollution – Environmentalist
    2 hours ago

    UBA vs Borini Prono: Court stops execution of assets take-over
    2 hours ago

    Stocks bask in U.S.-China trade-deal afterglow
    8 hours ago

    Imo: Mbaka gloats, says more prophecies to be fulfilled
    10 hours ago

    Amotekun: How to Respond to AGF Malami