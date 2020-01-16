My husband hits, sent me out naked – Housewife

A public servant, Mrs Ruth Anthony, on Thursday prayed a Customary Court in Nyanya, Abuja to grant her divorce from her estranged husband, Peter, on grounds that he hits her and sent her out of the house naked.

The petitioner, who resides in Lugbe, Abuja, told the court: ”My husband constantly beats me.

”I have had enough. He came home one day when I was in the shower. I did not not hear his knocking. He broke down the front door and entered the bathroom.

”He beat me up and pulled me out of the tub and pushed me outside naked,” she alleged.

The petitioner told the court that she has had two miscarriages due to ill treatment and constant beating from her husband.

In his defence, the respondent told the court he still loves his wife.

“I don’t have anything to say. I leave everything to God, because I still love her as wife,” Peter said.

The presiding judge, Shittu Mohammed, advised the couple to settle their differences out of court.

Mohammed urged them to live in peace and adjourned the matter until Jan. 17, for continuation of hearing.