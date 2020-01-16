NSCDC rescues 4 victims of human trafficking

Thursday, January 16, 2020 5:52 pm


File: Civil Defence corps

The Lagos Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has rescued four girls that were meant to be trafficked to Mali.

The Lagos Commandant of NSCDC, Mr Cyprian Otoibhi, while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Lagos said the victims were rescued on Jan. 15 at 9.20 pm at No13 Abuke Oku Street, Iyana Ipaja.

According to the commandant, the victims were recruited by one Miss Micheal Omowunmi, who has spent two years in Mali, and one Mr Favour Owoke, who is at large.

“However, Omowunmi, who was allegedly involved in prostitution in Mali, returned home in 2017 ,“ the commandant said.

According to the commandant, the victims hail from Edo and Anambra states.

“The victims are Alaoye Joy, who is 22-year-old; Victoria Oshioke (18); Amaka Eze, (23); and Anuoluwapo Mustapha, (26).

Otoibhi emphasised that the dangers of human trafficking were grave and the offence would not be treated lightly.

“I, therefore, enjoin the public to report such cases to appropriate agencies as this command will continue to ensure a crime-free Lagos.

“The suspects as well as the victims would be handed over to relevant agencies for further investigations and prosecution,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the command has handled no fewer than 50 cases of human trafficking in the last four months.

