Oyo govt. issues stop work order on 2 public schools

Gbenro Adesina

Oyo State Government has ordered an immediate stop of work by some unknown contractors found on the premises of Community Primary School, Ayepe, Egbeda Local Government Area and Methodist Primary School, Gangansi, Ona-Ara Local Government Area.

The order was made today, following an inspection by the Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Adeniran to schools in Egbeda and Ona-Ara Local Government Universal Basic Education Authorities.

Adeniran asserted that the state government was not averse to any philanthropist contributing his quota to the development of education in the state.

He however, warned that the Governor Seyi Makinde led government would not condone any act of illegality and lawlessness or shunning laid down procedures in the state, no matter how highly placed.

He frowned at the destruction of government’s properties located in each school, situated within Egbeda and Ona-Ara LGUBEAs, without the knowledge of Oyo State Government, enjoining the contractors to pursue the right channel by making their intentions known to the government.

“We are not happy with what we observed here today. There is a government in Oyo State and it is expected that anyone who would pull down government’s properties or build on government’s land, should first inform the government”.

“Therefore, we have ordered the contractors handling the two projects to stop work immediately. The order is to enable them to follow the right procedure, then after that, they may continue. Oyo state Government is not averse to anybody supporting government but due process must be followed. Oyo state is not a lawless society”, he pointed out.

He, therefore, appealed to politicians and philanthropists not to politicize education service delivery in the state, adding “I appeal to all and sundry not play politics with the education of our children. Let us take every right and genuine step in the development of our children’s lives and education”.