9ice marks 40th birthday in style

Friday, January 17, 2020 10:03 pm


Nigerian musician, Abolore Adegbola Akande a.k.a 9ice turns 40 year old today.

In the heat of the celebration of his day, the famous ‘Gongo Aso’ singer took to his Instagram handle @ 9iceofficial to share cute photos of himself.

He wrote: ‘”Thanks to my mum for giving birth to me. Never regretted coming to the world through her! 

“Thanks to my dad for just not the sperm but the advice, the time, the commitment and the prayers. 

“Thanks to my wife for always waking me up with prayers not for her but for me. We all need more prayers”.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the singer recently got married to his ‘Baby Mama’ Sunkanmi Ajala in December 2019

