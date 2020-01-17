Court ‘reiterates’ sack of Ifeanyi Ubah from Senate

Friday, January 17, 2020 1:44 pm


Ifeanyi Ubah: sacked

The continuous membership of  Ifeanyi Ubah as the Senator representing Anambra South senatorial District in the upper chamber of National Assembly was put under serious challenge on Friday following a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Kubwa, Abuja ruling ordering his sack.

The ruling of the court was a reaffirmation of the earlier order the sacking the Young Peoples Party, YPP senator by the judge, Justice Bello Kawu.

Justice Kawu had  in the earlier judgment delivered by on April 11, 2019 sacked Ubah over allegation that the National Examination Council certificate he submitted to contest the February 23, 2019 senatorial election was forged.

He had consequently ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC  to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Ubah.

The Judge also directed the electoral body to issue a new Certificate of return to Dr. Obinna Uzoh of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP,  who came second in the election.

But Ubah had alleged a miscarriage of justice, claiming he was not served with the court processes or the hearing notice throughout the proceedings leading to the judgment.

He consequently applied for stay of execution of the judgment.

Justice Kawu had granted the stay of execution while also ordering all parties to the suit,  including the INEC, to maintain status quo on the matter.

But on Friday, the judge dismissed the application for lack of  merit.

He also dismissed  a motion  by another claimant to the PDP senatorial ticket, Chief Chris Uba.

Uba had filed the application to be joined as an interested party in the substantive suit.

