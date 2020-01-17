Don’t let me die like my mother – Acid attack victim

Until August last year when her brother sprayed acid on her, 18-year-old Munirat Alhaji, was full of dreams. Now, she lies borderline between life and death on a bed at the Front Medical Ward of the Federal Medical Centre in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

Munirat story evokes deep emotion. She landed in the hospital for unsuccessfully attempting to save her mother who was accused of witchcraft by her brother.

The Senior Secondary School II student from Ojodu, a village in Dekina Local Government Area urgently requires about two million naira for surgery if she must live, according to sources in the hospital.

But the brother succeeded in bathing her and the mother with acid. They were both rushed to the hospital, but the older woman died.

Her story: ”I was sleeping that unfaithful day at about 1am in the night of 28th August 2019. Suddenly, I heard my mother shouting from her room. When I rushed down to her place, I discovered that my brother poured acid on her body. He didn’t stop there.

”My brother went further to use stick to hit my mother as if something is manipulating him. When I tried to stop him from killing mother, he then decided to pour the acid on my face and body. That was how I found my self in Federal Medical Center Lokoja.

“I was shocked when my brother said he consulted a native doctor who informed him that his mother is responsible for his travails. My mother died three months after both of us were admitted here in FMC Lokoja due to primary damage done on her by the chemical.

“Now for me to survive, the hospital said I need about two million naira to undergo surgery and pay all outstanding bills in the hospital.

She appeals for help from well meaning individuals. ”I am from a poor family. My mother is dead now. Nigerians should save my life. Don’t allow me die like my mum due to the acid burns. My dream in life is to be a great women in this world. Please, don’t allow this dream to die as I’m in a critical condition.

She can be reached on phone number 08155546519.

Meanwhile, the doctor in charge of the case, Doctor Ebune Ojochide, a Consultant Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon with the hospital, in an interview said Munirat was admitted on 29th August 2019 with acid burns which was said to be done by her sibling.

Dr Ojochide said a lot of treatment have been carried out on the patient stressing that, acid burn is not something that can be worked on immediately. The surgeon noted that, what they have now is the scaring and damages done on the skin that needs correction and it requires stage by stage procedures to bring back to near perfection.

Young Munirat needs immediate help to protect her from dying like her mother.