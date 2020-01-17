EFCC nabs wanted fraud suspect, 5 others

EFCC nabs wanted fraud suspect, 5 others

Friday, January 17, 2020 6:41 pm


The fraud suspects

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested six internet fraud suspects that includes 22-year-old Sadiku Muniru Dolapo who has been on the Commission’s wanted list.

They were picked up by the Ilorin Zonal Office of the Commission.

Arrested with Dolapo are Atanda Femi Benjamin, Atoyebi Samson, Olapade Oladimeji Solomon, Amoo Saheed and Lawal Opeyemi Mubarak.

They were rounded up in the early hours of Thursday, January 16, 2020 close to Kwara State House of Assembly, Ilorin,  the state capital, following intelligence.

The suspects upon interrogation by the operatives of the Commission confessed to their involvements in cyber crimes.

Items recovered from them include, three expensive automobiles, laptop computers and mobile phones.

They will soon be charged to Court

