Hawker jailed 2 months for street trading in P/Harcourt

The hawker, identified as Anayo Nweke, was apprehended by members of the Rivers State Government Taskforce on Street Trading and illegal Motorparks in Rumuola Motorpark area of the state capital.

He was among the five persons arrested by the Taskforce on Street Trading at Rumuola.

The Magistrate, Chinwe Nsirim, pronounced the sentence after the prosecuting counsel O.T. Dokubo, told the court that the accused pleaded guilty to the charge when he was first arraigned on September 30 last year for the same offence.