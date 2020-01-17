Hawker jailed 2 months for street trading in P/Harcourt

Hawker jailed 2 months for street trading in P/Harcourt

Friday, January 17, 2020 10:41 am


Justice 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
A magistrate court in Port Harcourt has sentenced a hawker of sausage rolls popularly known as ‘gala’ to two months imprisonment for street trading.
The hawker, identified as Anayo Nweke, was apprehended by members of the Rivers State Government  Taskforce on Street Trading and illegal  Motorparks  in Rumuola Motorpark area of the state capital.
He was among the five persons arrested by the Taskforce on Street Trading at Rumuola.
The Magistrate, Chinwe Nsirim, pronounced the sentence after the prosecuting counsel  O.T. Dokubo, told the court that the accused pleaded guilty to the charge when he  was first arraigned on September 30 last year for the same offence.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Don’t let me die like my mother – Acid attack victim
    3 hours ago

    How bandits from Kebbi killed 14 people in Zamfara – Police
    4 hours ago

    Unpaid salaries: Ex-Governor Ahmed lied, says Unions
    4 hours ago

    Nine die as passenger bus caught fire in Ogun
    5 hours ago

    Oniyangi, prominent Kwara medical doctor, dies
    12 hours ago

    Implementation of 7.5 % VAT rate begins Feb. 1– Minister
    12 hours ago

    We, the Biafrans!
    12 hours ago

    FAAC: FG, states, LGs share N716.2bn for December