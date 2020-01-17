How bandits from Kebbi killed 14 people in Zamfara – Police

The Zamfara Police Command said 14 people lost their lives in attacks by bandits in Babban Rafi village of Gunmi Local Government Area of the State.

According to the police, a large number of armed bandits suspected to have come from neighbouring Kebbi State stormed the village on Tuesday night and started shooting sporadically, leaving 14 people dead before they left.

This is contrary to the claims of the residents of the village that the bandits who invaded their community on motorbikes armed with AK 47 rifles, killed over 25 people.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Shehu, in a statement said, “Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the killing of fourteen (14) people following an attack on the remote village of Babban Rafi in Gummi LGA near Danko in Kebbi State.

“The attack occurred on the 15th of January, 2020 where a large number of armed bandits suspected to have come from neighbouring Kebbi State stormed the village in the night and started shooting sporadically, a situation that resulted to the death of 14 people.

“Combined teams of PMF/CTU/FSARS attached to “Operation Puff Adder” in conjunction with men from “Operation Hadarin Daji” mobilised to the area with a view to trailing the perpetrators for arrest and to also avoid further attack on neighbouring villages.”