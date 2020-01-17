Nine die as passenger bus caught fire in Ogun

The Ogun Command of Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed that nine persons were burnt to death in a fire that engulfed a commercial bus at Ijebu Ife along the Ore-Ijebu Ode-Sagamu Road on Thursday.

Three other passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries, according to a statement by Ogun State Command Sector Commander of FRSC, Clement Oladele.

According to him, the accident occurred at about 3:20 pm following a fire outbreak involving a Toyota Hiace commercial bus which was on motion with 19 passengers.

According to statement: “The FRSC rescue team on receipt of the information rushed to the venue of the crash scene and commenced rescue operations.

“While some of the passengers were rescued from the raging inferno, some other passengers as of the time of this report are still trapped in the burning vehicle.

“A total of 10 people comprising six males adults and four female adults have been rescued from the inferno with three other people made up of two male adults and one female adult sustained seriously injures with some suffering first degree burnt.”

He added that the injured victims were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital in Ijebu-Ode for immediate medical attention.