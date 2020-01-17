‘Sugar Rush’ movie returns to cinema

Friday, January 17, 2020 5:17 pm


Sugar Rush

Nollywood ‘Sugar Rush ‘ movie, which was banned from the cinemas by the National Film and Video Censor Board (NFVCB) a week ago has been restored.

The producer of the movie, Jade Osiberu, made this announcement via her Instagram page on Thursday @ Jadeosiberu.

“We got such an outpouring of love in the last week, I couldn’t respond to all the calls and messages but your kind words and prayers were very encouraging.

“Thank you so much everyone. Thanks in particular to @alhadedayothomas and the @nfvcb for helping to get us back on the big screen and for the unwavering support of the industry.

“This film is really special, you guys made it special. This weekend is our official opening weekend now. “Take everyone you know to go see Sugar Rush for yourself!!! #SugarRush #SugarRushMovie,” she wrote.

Osiberu in her post, thanked everyone who reached out during the ban.

The movie producer also went on to thank the NFVCB for helping get the movie back on the cinema.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NFVCB had issued a statement on the latest development via its official Twitter page @nfvcbn.g.

“We are pleased to inform the general public that the movie has been classified and granted final approval for public screening.”

“The board after doing its due diligence on the movie has been reinstated back to the cinemas,” the statement read.

The movie was banned by the NFVCB recently due to the expiration of the temporary approval given for the movie exhibition.

