Uzodinma announces new appointments

Uzodinma announces new appointments

Friday, January 17, 2020 2:05 pm


Uzodinma

The newly sworn-in Governor of Imo State, Senator Governor Hope Uzodinma, has appointed Chief Cosmas Iwu as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

In the announcements made on Friday morning, Governor Uzodinma also appointed Barrister COC Akaolisa as Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, while Chief Nnamdi Anyaehie was named the Chief of Staff.

Sasoned journalist, Oguwike Nwachukwu, was also announced as the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    47 mins ago

    Uzodinma, best thing to happen to Imo – Ex-Rep
    1 hour ago

    Nigeria public debt stands at N26.2 trillion – DMO
    2 hours ago

    Court ‘reiterates’ sack of Ifeanyi Ubah from Senate
    3 hours ago

    Throwback: Awolowo speaks on Biafra, genocide accusation, currency, Ojukwu…
    5 hours ago

    Hawker jailed 2 months for street trading in P/Harcourt
    6 hours ago

    Don’t let me die like my mother – Acid attack victim
    7 hours ago

    How bandits from Kebbi killed 14 people in Zamfara – Police
    7 hours ago

    Unpaid salaries: Ex-Governor Ahmed lied, says Unions