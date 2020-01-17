Uzodinma announces new appointments

The newly sworn-in Governor of Imo State, Senator Governor Hope Uzodinma, has appointed Chief Cosmas Iwu as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

In the announcements made on Friday morning, Governor Uzodinma also appointed Barrister COC Akaolisa as Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice, while Chief Nnamdi Anyaehie was named the Chief of Staff.

Sasoned journalist, Oguwike Nwachukwu, was also announced as the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.