Barack Obama eulogises wife as she turns 56

Saturday, January 18, 2020 7:34 pm
Former U.S. President Barack Obama sent birthday wishes loaded with heart warming praises to his wife Michelle Obama on her 56th birthday.
This was in a love note he shared both on his Instagram and Twitter handles with a series of photobooth-style pictures, which had him and the former first lady gushing over each other.
He wrote , “In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!”
The four photos showed the pair, who were married in 1992, goofing off in a photo booth. One snapshot shows the former President of the U.S giving his wife a peck on the cheek. He throws up a peace sign in another.
Michelle Obama’s birthday comes just days after the couple celebrated “American Factory,” a film they produced, receiving an Oscar nomination for best documentary feature.
In addition to over 5 million likes, the post is receiving celebrity attention.
Rapper and singer Queen Latifah wrote, “Happy Born Day Sistah!!!!” Pop star Camila Cabello commented, “Oh my GOD,” and comedian Ilana Glazer said, “God bless you two.”
Michelle kept her comment simple, simply responding with a love emoji.
Obama’s post is just one of many tributes to his wife, On Mother’s Day 2019, he also credited Mrs Obama for being the most “caring, brilliant, funny, and grounded woman I know,” and a “perfect role model not just for our daughters, but so many others.”
Meanwhile, aside the birthday Obamas are actually having a great week as their Netflix documentary “American Factory” just scored an Oscar nomination. This is the first creation from their joint production company, Higher Ground Productions. Lots to celebrate!
Michelle was also named the”most admired woman” in the U.S. for 2019, according to a poll released in December 2019.
Leave a Reply