Celine Dion’s Mom, Therese, Dies at 92

Celine Dion’s mother, Thérèse Tanguay Dion, has died at the age of 92. She died from throat cancer. Thérèse, aka “Mama Dion,” died on Thursday, 16 January, 2020 after battling serious health issues for months.

“It is with deep sadness that Feeling Productions announces the death of Mrs. Thérèse Tanguay Dion,” a statement released by Entertainment tonight said. “Mrs. Dion died peacefully at home last night, surrounded by her family. The family and loved ones thank you in advance for respecting their privacy during these difficult times. Details related to the funeral will be communicated later.”

The tragic news comes days after the four-year anniversary of Celine’s husband René Angélil’s death. Angélil died on 14 January, 2016 at the age of 73 after a lengthy battle with throat cancer.

Thérèse was mother to 14 children, including Celine, with husband Adhémar-Charles Dion, who died in 2003 at the age of 80.

It would be recalled that Celine Dion and Therese Tanguay Dion attended the premiere of Celine: Through The Eyes of The World presented by Piaget at Regal South Beach Cinema on 16 February, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Born on 20 March 1927, Therese was a Canadian television personality. Already well known in Quebec, Canada as a mother involved in her daughter’s career, she later launched her own line of food products, Pâtés de Maman Dion, and became host of a cooking show for TVA. She was also a sponsor of the Fondation Maman Dion, an educational foundation which provides school supplies, clothing and eyewear to underprivileged children.

On Friday, the 51-year-old singer honored her late mother by sharing a black-and-white Instagram photo with the caption: “Maman, we love you so much.”