Lassa fever: Medical Expert cautions against drinking Garri

Lassa fever: Medical Expert cautions against drinking Garri

Saturday, January 18, 2020 4:04 pm


Garri

The Director of Public Health, Enugu State, Dr Boniface Okolo has cautioned Nigerians against the consumption of soaked garri to avoid contacting Lassa fever.

Okolo, who gave the warning in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Enugu, said the rats that caused the disease were mostly in contact with Nigerian most popular staple food ‘garri,’ a cassava product.

He added that it was necessary to discourage consumption of soaked garri since it did not require boiled water.

Okolo noted that boiled water could go a long way to kill bacteria caused by pest or rodents in garri.

“It is better that the cassava flakes called garri is used for ‘eba’, because of the use of hot water.

“We in the state health ministry are waging total war against rodents through sensitisation, that is what we are doing to ensure we do not have victim of Lassa fever in the state.

“We are also sensitising the public to ensure that their fruits and raw vegetables are properly washed if they must be consumed them raw and cook to the appropriate temperature.

“The best practices for food storage should be encouraged to prevent epidemic.

”We should always make sure that we use air-tight clean plastic containers to preserve our foodstuff to avoid lassa fever and other diseases,” he said.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    30 mins ago

    HIV: FG approves Omega Visitect CD4 Rapid Test Kit
    47 mins ago

    Gunmen kill 2 in Kaduna community
    52 mins ago

    Police: 5,070 criminal suspects arrested in Edo in 2019
    1 hour ago

    UNIPORT gets 37 new professors
    1 hour ago

    Access Bank gets final nod to acquire Kenyan Transnational Bank
    1 hour ago

    Lekan Are, foremost Nigerian agronomist, dies at 86
    2 hours ago

    NUJ President confirms FG’s claim about Boko Haram
    2 hours ago

    Gov. Abiodun warns members of Ogun LG Transition Committees