Lekan Are, foremost Nigerian agronomist, dies at 86

Saturday, January 18, 2020 4:10 pm


Chief Lekan Are

Dr Lekan Are, a foremost Nigerian agronomist, businessman, philanthropist and Chairman of University Press Plc, is dead.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Are was 86-years-old

Mr Toye Akinrinola, the Public Relations Officer of University College  Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, confirmed Are’s death on Saturday.

He said that Are died during a brief illness at the High Dependency Unit of UCH at about 12.30am on Saturday.

Born on Dec. 2, 1933, was a former General Manager of Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority.

The deceased was the Managing Director/ Chairman of Kakanfo Inn, Managing Director, Lekan Are Farms Limited and Director of Punch Nigeria Limited.

The agricultural consultant and farmer was until his death the Laguna Bobajiro of Ibadanland.

