NUJ President confirms FG’s claim about Boko Haram

Saturday, January 18, 2020 3:50 pm


Mr Chris Isiguzo

The National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Chris Isiguzo, has noted that the statement that the Boko Haram insurgents were being degraded was true as he had seen for himself that peace was returning to the Northeast sub-region

The NUJ President said this in Gombe on Saturday while speaking with newsmen.

He said with his visits so far to Yobe, Borno, Bauchi and Gombe States, he would “clearly agree with the government that Boko Haram insurgents are being degraded in the zone’’.

“The efforts of the Federal Government with support from state governments, is working. I can see that normalcy is gradually returning to the region,’’ Isiguzo said while commending the Federal Government’s fight against insurgency in the Northeast, according to News Agency of Nigeria.

The NUJ President said he was in the state to interface with journalists as well as gather views for the smooth sailing of Journalism Enhancement Bill, which was expected to address the challenges of journalists in Nigeria.

While maintaining that there was peace and hospitality in the zone, Isiguzo, however, appealed to governments at all levels to ensure the security of journalists in the country for them to give their best as professionals.

