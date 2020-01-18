PHOTOS: Anthony Joshua ’causes stir’ as Buhari meets Nigerians

Saturday, January 18, 2020 11:27 pm


President Buhari with Heavy Weight Champion Anthony Joshua during a meeting with Nigerians in the Diaspora Living in United Kingdom on 18th Jan 2020. 
President Muhammadu Buhari Saturday in London met with a select group of the Nigerian Community in the United Kingdom.  The President congratulated the current World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, Anthony Joshua, who was the cynosure of all eyes during the meeting, on regaining his world championship belt, as well as putting Nigeria “on the world map again like Hogan Bassey.” On his part, Joshua, caused a stir as he prostrated fully as presented his belts to the President. The heavyweight champion pledged to “stand up for Nigeria anytime you need me.” See more photos from the event below

President Buhari with R-L: High Commissioner of Nigeria to UK Justice Adesola Oguntade, Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, Heavy Weight Champion Anthony Joshua, CEO of Diaspora Commission Abike Dabiri, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Minister of Trade and Investment Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo and other dignitaries during a meeting with Nigerians in the Diaspora Living in United Kingdom on 18th Jan 2020

 

 

 

 

 

