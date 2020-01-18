UNIPORT gets 37 new professors

Saturday, January 18, 2020 4:25 pm


UNIPORT

The University of Port Harcourt has promoted 37 senior academics to the rank of professor.

Dr Williams Wodi, Deputy Registrar, Information, UNIPORT, who disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt on Saturday, said they passed through stringent criteria set up by the Senate of the university.

“The promotion of academics to the professoriate were approved at the 171st meeting of the Governing Council of the University on Dec. 10, 2020.

“Breakdown of the promotion shows that seven of the new professors are from the Faculty of Humanities; Faculty of Social Science got one and Faculty of Science, four.

“Faculty of Education, 2; Faculty of Engineering, one; Faculty of Agriculture, seven; Faculty of Clinical Sciences, 12, and Faculty of Dentistry got three new professors,” Wodi said.

He quoted the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ndowa Lale to have congratulated the new professors and urged them to be prepared for the new tasks ahead.

“We expect you (professors) to be in the forefront of teaching, research and public service, as well as mentor younger academics and students,” he said.

