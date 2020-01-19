Bandits Attack: Buhari sends message to Emir of Potiskum

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that his administration would spare no efforts in tracking down criminals who have become a nightmare in the lives of Nigeria, high or low.

The President said this in a statement issued to sympathise with the Emir of Potiskum, Umaru Bubaram over his encounter with bandits during his journey between Kaduna and Zaria on Thursday night.

In the statement signed by one of his spokesmen, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja, the President said: “I feel greatly relieved that his Highness had survived this tragedy that resulted in the death of four of his aides during the attack.”

“I can relate with great empathy the kind of traumatic experience you had encountered at the hands of these evil elements in our society.”

According to the President, no criminal group will be allowed to hold the country to ransom.

He reassured Nigerians that “the law would never surrender to mass murderers who engage in wanton destruction of lives and impoverishment of their victims.

”This administration remains firmly committed to the security of Nigerians and we will continue to fund and adequately motivate our security personnel in order to encourage them to respond vigorously to these challenges.”

The President also appealed to Nigerian communities to desist from obstructing law enforcement agencies in hot pursuit of suspected criminals.

Buhari said reports reaching him indicated that residents of the community where the attack on the Emir happened resisted the house-to-house search for suspect, saying these were unhelpful and did not speak well of the members of community.